River City Rascals to Cease Operations at the End of the Year; O'Fallon to Seek New Team for 2020 Season

The City of O'Fallon was informed by PS&J Baseball, LLC, owners of the River City Rascals, that the team will cease operations at the end of the year, ending a 21-year run in O'Fallon.

The City and the Rascals had previously agreed to a one-year lease for 2019 with the intention of working towards a long-term lease. However, after considering several options for the 2020 season and beyond, PS&J Baseball determined that the 2019 season will be the team's last. The City will now begin discussions with other potential tenants for the 2020 season.

"Although we are disappointed to hear the Rascals are ceasing operations at the end of the year, we are grateful for 21 years of Rascals baseball, and we wish the players, coaches and front office personnel the best," said Mayor Bill Hennessy. "The team has entertained thousands of O'Fallon residents over the years and will always be a part of our City's rich history. Our staff is already in contact with potential new tenants, and we will begin discussions with them to ensure that our beautiful stadium offers great entertainment for our residents in future years."

"We are grateful to the residents and business owners who have supported our organization for the past two decades," said David Schmoll, General Manager of the Rascals. "O'Fallon has been a great location for our team over the years, and it will continue to be a great location for minor league baseball in the future."

The Rascals lease will officially terminate at the end of the year. The team and the City will begin discussions on transitioning operations of the stadium back to the City or a future tenant. The Rascals will continue to host events at the stadium through the end of the year, and any organization who has events scheduled at CarShield Field between now and December 31, 2019, will be contacted to ensure their event goes as planned. Organizations who would like to have events in the stadium after December 31, 2019, should contact the City of O'Fallon Parks and Recreation office at 636-379-5575.

