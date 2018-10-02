REX Coach Gets Promoted

Pending Vigo County School Board approval, Scott Lawson will be the next baseball coach at Terre Haute North. Lawson is a 1997 North grad. He was a standout pitcher for the Patriots. In 1998, he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 29th round. Instead of going pro, Lawson went on to pitch at the Unviersity of Georgia. He was a member of the Bulldogs 2001 World Series team.

Lawson has spent the last couple years as an assistant at North and the pitching coach for the Terre Haute Rex. Ja'Quan Keys having great senior year Indiana State running back, Ja'Quan Keys, was named the MVFC Offensive Player of the Week on September 16th.

Keys, a senior, finished with a career-high 232 yards rushing on 34 attempts, including four trips to the end zone in a victory over Eastern Illinois on September 15th. It was the sixth-highest single-game rushing total in program history.

Keys became the first Sycamore to eclipse the 200-yard rushing mark since Shakir Bell tallied 201 at Tennessee Tech in 2013.

Keys leads the team in net yards (492), touchdowns (6), and averages 123 yards per game.

Ja'Quan was also an employee for the REX this past season! Ja'Quan was a Game Day Operations Intern.

