Rent the Batting Cages at Arvest Ballpark in January and February

December 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Springdale, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce the return of our Batting Cage Experience presented by Whataburger, which will be available to fans and local teams on select days in January and February beginning on Tuesday, January 14th. The cost is $95 for an hour rental, which includes both of the indoor, climate-controlled cages, baseballs, an L screen, and hitting tee.

Available time slots in January and February include 5:30pm - 6:30pm and 7pm - 8pm on Tuesday and Thursday nights as well as 10am - 11am and 11:30am - 12:30pm on Saturdays through February 27th. In addition to the one-hour rentals, the Naturals are also offering a 'Rent 3, Get 1 FREE' package for ONLY $285.

Each Batting Cage Experience at Arvest Ballpark is limited to one (1) group and will be sold online on a first come, first served basis. The maximum number of people allowed per hour is 25 and guests are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled session. Guests will be asked to bring their own baseball or softball bat(s) and batting helmet(s). Pitching mounds are not available for use.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will open the 2025 season at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 8th at 7:05pm when they play host to the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from December 16, 2024

Rent the Batting Cages at Arvest Ballpark in January and February - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.