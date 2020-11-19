Renegades Holiday Craft Fair Saturday, November 21st

Fishkill, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades are excited to announce their Holiday Craft Fair at Dutchess Stadium. The event will take place Saturday, November 21st from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. in the parking lots adjacent to the ballpark.

Among the participating vendors, there will be homemade crafts, soaps, jewelry, masks, dog treats, baked goods, wreaths, decorations, ornaments, lotions, art and apparel. Come on down to the Dutch and get your Holiday shopping done early. There will also be multiple food trucks at the event and holiday themed music.

COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced. Temperature checks will occur at the doors and masks must be worn at all times. Social distancing of the vendors will also be in place so there will be ample distance between each vendor. Attendance will also be controlled to maintain the safety of the event. There will be a $5.00 parking fee and entrance into the craft fair is free.

For more information, please call the Renegades office at 845-838-0094, visit us online at hvrenegades.com or check out our social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

