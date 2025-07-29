Regular Season Ends in Fireworks as Playoffs Loom

The 2025 IFL regular season wrapped up with explosive offense, narrow escapes, and a few unexpected blowouts. While all eight playoff spots were already locked entering the weekend, seeding drama and pride played a major role in several games. Here's how Week 19 unfolded:

Bay Area 45, Massachusetts 30

Lowell, MA - July 25

Bay Area put an exclamation point on their already secured No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a balanced 45-30 win on the road over the Pirates. Backup quarterback Liam Thompson led the way with three rushing touchdowns and one passing score, while Tyrese Chambers hauled in two touchdown receptions. The Panthers' defense held strong, forcing three interceptions.

Massachusetts fought back late with a pair of scores from Taulia Tagovailoa, including a 19-yard run in the fourth, but the damage had already been done. The Pirates end their season at 7-9, while Bay Area finishes 13-3 and will host Vegas in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Fishers 81, Iowa 40

Fishers, IN - July 25

Fishers Freight finished the regular season with an offensive avalanche, dropping 81 points on the Iowa Barnstormers in a relentless rout. The Freight racked up eight rushing touchdowns and added two defensive scores, including a 31-yard pick-six by Marcus Gray. Jerron McGaw was unstoppable, scoring four times-including a 55-yard kickoff return.

Iowa showed some fight behind quarterback James Cahoon, who tossed four touchdowns, but as has been the case all season, their defense had no answers. Fishers wrapped their season on a five-game winning streak. They landed at 7-9, tied with Massachusetts but out of the playoffs. Iowa concludes a brutal campaign at 1-15.

Tulsa 49, Quad City 48

Moline, IL - July 26

In a game that lived up to its billing, Tulsa snatched a dramatic 49-48 road win over the East's top seed in a wild back-and-forth thriller. Quarterback Sam Castronova was electric, accounting for seven total touchdowns-five through the air and two on the ground. His connection with Isiah Scott and Max Novak proved lethal, including a 45-yard bomb to Scott that brought the Oilers within two in the final quarter.

Quad City got strong performances from both DaQuan Neal and Seth Morgan, who combined for three passing touchdowns and a late go-ahead strike to Keyvan Rudd. But it wasn't enough to hold off Tulsa's final surge. Despite the loss, Quad City retains the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and will host Jacksonville, while Tulsa rolls into Green Bay for round-one of the playoffs with sky-high confidence.

Jacksonville 63, Green Bay 53

Jacksonville, FL - July 26

Jacksonville closed out its regular season with an offensive explosion, outgunning the Green Bay Blizzard 63-53 in a heavyweight shootout. Quarterback Tyler Huff dazzled with five total touchdowns-three passing and two rushing-while Marcus Rogers hauled in two scores and KaRon Ashley broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown bomb.

Green Bay's Max Meylor was nearly as sharp, tossing two touchdowns and running in two more, while Kymani Clarke racked up 91 yards and three scores on the ground. The Blizzard's offense was potent, but two lost fumbles turned the tide. Jacksonville finishes with a 10-6 record and will travel to Quad City in the opening round, while Green Bay hosts red-hot Tulsa.

Vegas 55, Tucson 18

Henderson, NV - July 26

Vegas delivered a dominant playoff tune-up, crushing the Tucson Sugar Skulls 55-18 behind a lethal combination of quarterback play and special teams fireworks. Jayden De Laura and Ja'Rome Johnson combined for four touchdown passes, three of them going to wideout Quentin Randolph. Running back Antonio Wimbush added a 47-yard kickoff return TD and a rushing score as the Knight Hawks built a 41-3 lead before cruising to the finish.

Tucson couldn't keep up offensively, managing just 127 yards and turning the ball over three times. Jorge Renya threw two touchdowns in the second half, but the game was long out of reach. Vegas finishes 10-6 and heads to Bay Area as a dangerous underdog. Tucson ends its season at 6-10.

San Antonio 49, Northern Arizona 30

San Antonio, TX - July 26

The Gunslingers closed their season with authority, torching the Northern Arizona Wranglers 49-30 in a performance full of energy and execution. Quarterback Joaquin Collazo accounted for four touchdown passes and ran the offense with poise as San Antonio erupted for 28 second-quarter points to seize control.

Northern Arizona showed flashes, with Kaleb Lowe throwing two fourth-quarter touchdowns to Arland Bruce and Kobe Smith. But two interceptions, 14 penalties, and a slow start buried any chance of an upset. San Antonio finishes a tough year on a high note at 5-11, while the Wranglers fall to 2-14.

San Diego 46, Arizona 26

Oceanside, CA - July 27

In a statement win heading into the playoffs, the Strike Force steamrolled the Arizona Rattlers 46-26 on Sunday night. Quarterback Nate Davis threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns, with Shane Hooks grabbing two of them. San Diego's defense added a 48-yard scoop-and-score to put the game out of reach in the second quarter.

Arizona managed just 183 yards of offense despite a strong rushing effort from Shannon Brooks. The loss doesn't affect their seeding, as the Rattlers remain the No. 2 seed and will host San Diego again next week in what's sure to be a high-intensity rematch.

Up Next: The 2025 IFL Playoffs Begin

The postseason kicks off this weekend with four elimination games:

Jacksonville at Quad City - Saturday, Aug 2, 3:05 PM CT

Tulsa at Green Bay - Sunday, Aug 3, 3:05 PM CT

Vegas at Bay Area - Sunday, Aug 3, 7:05 PM CT

San Diego at Arizona - Monday, Aug 4, 9:05 PM CT

Every hit is harder. Every play is bigger. Every game is do or die. Watch all the action live at www.IFLNetwork.com.







