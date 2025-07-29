IFL Announces Week 19 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 19 of the 2025 season. Tulsa's Sam Castronova takes home Offensive honors, Fishers Freight's Jaylin Swan is recognized on defense, and Quad City's Kyle Kaplan earns yet another nod for special teams excellence.

Offensive Player of the Week - Sam Castronova (QB, Tulsa Oilers)

For the second straight week, Castronova was unstoppable. The Tulsa signal-caller completed 23 of 32 passes for 229 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 42 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. With seven total touchdowns, Castronova powered the Oilers into the postseason with back-to-back elite performances.

Defensive Player of the Week - Jaylin Swan (DL, Fishers Freight)

Swan was a disruptive force in the trenches, finishing with 3 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and a blocked kick. His disruptive play helped lead Fishers to their fifth straight win, capping a strong finish to the regular season and showcasing a defense that hit its stride down the stretch.

Special Teams Player of the Week - Kyle Kaplan (K, Quad City Steamwheelers)

Kaplan continued his standout season with another high-impact performance, contributing 18 total points in Quad City's regular season finale. He went 4-of-5 on PATs, 2-of-3 on field goals, and launched four deuces through the uprights. This marks his fourth Special Teams Player of the Week honor in 2025, reinforcing his reputation as one of the league's most dangerous and dependable kickers.

The 2025 IFL season now turns to the postseason. Round One of the IFL Playoffs kicks off Saturday-don't miss a moment, streaming exclusively on the IFL Network.







