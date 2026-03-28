Reese Atwood, Leighann Goode Receive AUSL Golden Tickets

Published on March 28, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The second and third 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League Golden Tickets were delivered on Saturday. Texas teammates Reese Atwood and Leighann Goode were recognized during the Longhorns' series against Texas A&M at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin. Commissioner Kim Ng presented both Golden Tickets, which were some of the first in the rollout of this year's AUSL College Draft class.

Golden Tickets represent official selections into the AUSL College Draft pool, highlighting standout college players set to transition into the professional level following their collegiate careers. The draft order and team selections will be revealed at the AUSL College Draft Show on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Reese Atwood

Atwood's Golden Ticket selection comes just a week after being announced as the second NIL athlete in AUSL history. Less than a year removed from helping Texas secure its first national championship, Atwood has continued to produce at a high level as a senior.

The catcher hit .392 with 31 hits, 12 home runs, and 41 RBIs through the first 30 games in the 2026 season, building on a dominant junior campaign in which she led Texas in RBIs (89), home runs (21), total bases (157), and OPS (1.326). That season included multiple milestones, as she became the first player in program history to record multiple 20-home run seasons while earning NFCA Catcher of the Year and the Johnny Bench Award.

Atwood's postseason impact has consistently stood out. She drove in 13 RBIs during the Austin NCAA Regional, the most in program history, and delivered key production throughout Texas' championship run.

She also broke into the international level, earning a spot on the 2025-26 U.S. National Team Down Under Series roster after a training camp selection in November.

Leighann Goode

Leighann Goode has developed into a versatile presence for Texas, with production that has continued to climb throughout her career. The infielder is off to a strong start in 2026, hitting .471 with 33 hits and 21 RBIs through 30 games.

Goode's consistency at the plate follows a junior season in which she started all 66 games, hitting .295 with a .530 slugging percentage, 10 home runs, and 43 RBIs. She also made a defensive impact with a .939 fielding percentage and a career-best 124 assists, including six in a Super Regional game against Clemson.

As a freshman, Goode earned D1Softball Freshman All-America honors and All-Big 12 Second Team recognition after hitting .325 with 66 hits, 52 runs, eight home runs, and 41 RBIs across 61 starts. She also demonstrated versatility early, appearing at six different positions while posting a .986 fielding percentage.

Now an experienced contributor in the Longhorns' lineup, Goode's offensive production and defensive reliability have positioned her as another key addition to the AUSL's 2026 draft class.

Over the next few weeks, AUSL Golden Tickets will continue to be presented to college softball players at programs across the country. The AUSL College Draft Show will air on Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 to reveal which teams Atwood, Goode, and the rest of the 2026 class will join.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







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