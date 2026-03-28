AUSL Sets College Draft Rules

Published on March 28, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The annual Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft is an opportunity for teams to infuse their rosters with elite collegiate softball talent.

The 2026 AUSL College Draft will air live on ESPN2 on Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m. ET.

Designed to connect directly with the sport's expansive national fanbase, the draft creates a clear transition for graduating seniors while elevating each athlete's personal brand on a national stage.

How is it determined which team will select first? Who is eligible to be drafted? How do players receive a golden ticket?

Here are the rules for each part of the AUSL College Draft process.

STRUCTURE

The AUSL College Draft is an invitation-based process that identifies top NCAA seniors, confirms their readiness to turn professional, and introduces them to fans. The process prioritizes transparency with college programs, strong general manager involvement, and a best-in-class athlete experience.

PROCESS

General Managers scout and evaluate players.

AUSL conducts university outreach for player interest, eligibility, and compliance checks.

A private draft is held, during which GMs make their selections.

Selected athletes receive a Golden Ticket, officially notifying them of their draft status.

The AUSL Draft Show reveals team selections and draft order, airing May 4, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

TRANSITION TO PRO

Drafted athletes must complete their college eligibility before signing. After their NCAA season concludes and they sign with an AUSL team, they will transition from college competition to the professional level within days.

GOLDEN TICKETS

The AUSL Golden Ticket strengthens ties with the college softball audience and builds immediate visibility for both players and the league:

AUSL sends softball legends, ambassadors, Commissioner Kim Ng, and notable figures to deliver Golden Tickets.

Tickets are presented in front of teammates, coaches, family, and fans-creating emotional, high-impact moments.

These moments are captured and shared across social platforms, accelerating athlete brand growth.

The AUSL Golden Ticket serves as a bridge between the college and professional game, celebrating each athlete's journey while engaging the communities that have supported them. Team selections remain confidential until the draft show.

AUSL COLLEGE DRAFT RULES

Draft Order

In 2026, each team was required to select at least two college draft picks, creating a minimum of two rounds.

The Carolina Blaze, who finished in last place in the 2025 season, will have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 AUSL College Draft. The Texas Volts will pick second.

The Oklahoma City Spark and Portland Cascade - the league's two newest teams - will draft in the middle of the order and alternate who picks first each round.

The Chicago Bandits and Utah Talons will round out each round.

Here is the selection order of the first two rounds of the 2026 AUSL College Draft:

Round 1, Pick 1: Carolina Blaze

Round 1, Pick 2: Texas Volts

Round 1, Pick 3: Oklahoma City Spark

Round 1, Pick 4: Portland Cascade

Round 1, Pick 5: Chicago Bandits

Round 1, Pick 6: Utah Talons

Round 2, Pick 1: Carolina Blaze

Round 2, Pick 2: Texas Volts

Round 2, Pick 3: Portland Cascade

Round 2, Pick 4: Oklahoma City Spark

Round 2, Pick 5: Chicago Bandits

Round 2, Pick 6: Utah Talons

Each team is finished when its GM passes at his/her turn in the order. Selection concludes once all 6 teams have passed.

Compensation Pick

Round 1, Picks 1-3: For any player that has been selected in the first three picks overall and does not sign a contract with AUSL for that season, the drafting team shall receive a compensation pick in the next year's draft equal to three selections later than where the non-signing player was drafted.

For example, if the 2nd overall selection does not sign, the drafting team would be given the 5th overall selection in the next year's draft

Round 1, Picks 4-6: For overall picks 4 through 6 that do not sign, the drafting team shall receive a supplemental pick at the end of the 1st round in the next year's draft.

Rounds 2+: For players selected in Round 2 or later that do not sign, the drafting team shall receive a supplemental pick at the end of that particular round in the next year's draft.

Team Exclusivity of Selected Players

If a player chooses not to sign for their drafted season, the player's drafting team retains exclusive rights to that player for a period of time. This helps maintain competitive balance across the league.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the AUSL College Draft?

The AUSL College Draft is how top college softball players begin their professional careers in the AUSL. It serves as the league's primary pathway for select graduating seniors to transition from the college game to the professional ranks.

Where can I watch the draft this year?

The full AUSL College Draft - including team selections and draft order - will be revealed during the AUSL Draft Show on May 4, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

What is a Golden Ticket?

A Golden Ticket is how the AUSL notifies a player that they have been drafted. These are typically delivered in person - often by softball legends, AUSL ambassadors, or league leadership - in front of teammates, coaches, family, and fans.

How does the AUSL College Draft work?

The process takes place over several months:

Scouting (Fall-Winter): AUSL General Managers evaluate top college players

Eligibility & Interest (Late Winter): The league works through the universities and programs to confirm who is eligible and interested in being considered for the draft

Private Draft: Teams make their selections

Golden Ticket moments: Selected players are notified

Draft Show (May 4 on ESPN2): Full draft order and team selections are revealed publicly

Why is the draft private?

The draft is conducted privately because of the league's innovative shift in the notification process for a drafted player: Golden Tickets. The college softball season runs close to the start of the AUSL season, and delivering players Golden Tickets allows them to celebrate the moment with teammates, friends, and family. Keeping the draft privates creates a more impactful reveal of team selection and draft order during the AUSL College Draft Show.

When do we find out which team a rookie was drafted to?

Team selections are revealed during the AUSL Draft Show on May 4, 2026, on ESPN2. Golden Ticket recipients will know they've been drafted, but their drafting team is not announced until the show.

Who is eligible for the AUSL College Draft?

To be eligible, a player must be a graduating college senior, be identified and submitted by an AUSL team for the draft, complete the AUSL player questionnaire by the required deadline, confirm interest in their consideration for the draft, and express desire to pursue professional opportunities after completing college.

How does the AUSL interact with college players before the draft?

AUSL works with college coaches, compliance officers, and prospective players to confirm eligibility and interest in being considered for the draft. In accordance with NCAA regulations, players are not professional athletes while competing in college, and AUSL does not enter into contracts or professional agreements with players until they have completed their college eligibility.

When do drafted players start playing professionally?

Drafted players finish their college eligibility first. After their season ends and they have signed with an AUSL team, they can then begin playing professionally, usually within days.

How many players are drafted?

The number of players selected varies each year based on team needs and roster availability. For 2026, each team will make multiple selections across at least two rounds, with additional provisional selections possible.

Why wasn't a specific player drafted or given a Golden Ticket?

While the college softball talent pool is extremely deep with elite players across the country, AUSL teams have limited roster space to accommodate the number of players each year.

General Managers and coaches evaluate players based on team needs, roster fit, and long-term strategy, making targeted selections accordingly. In some cases, a player may have indicated that they were not interested in being drafted, or they have other commitments during the upcoming season. Not being drafted does not diminish a player's talent or future opportunities.

Can players choose what team drafts them?

No. Similar to other professional sports leagues, players are selected by teams through the draft process.

What happens if a drafted player doesn't sign?

If a player chooses not to sign for that season, the team that drafted the player retains its rights for a period of time. This helps maintain competitive balance across the league.

Would AUSL consider open tryouts or a combine for players who are not selected in the draft?

AUSL is always evaluating ways to identify and develop talent.

The College Draft is currently the primary pathway for players entering the league, but AUSL continues to assess additional opportunities to ensure that as many qualified players as possible have a path to the professional level.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from March 28, 2026

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