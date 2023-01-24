Ray's Cruger Wins Beveridge Award

CORPUS CHRISTI - Kiernan Cruger of W.B. Ray High School is the 2023 recipient of the Matt Beveridge Award, given annually to a high school baseball senior who exemplifies character, courage, leadership, and spirit.

Cruger's accomplishments will be recognized at the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, presented by Whataburger, this Thursday night at the Omni Hotel. Doors open at 6.

American League All-Star and Rawlings Gold Glove winner Jose Trevino will headline the evening. Click Here for the full list of award winners, including Coastal Bend softball and baseball preseason all-stars, and Ray Texan turned Kansas City Royal Nick Loftin.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday at 10 AM as seating has become limited. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for details.

Cruger is the 15th recipient of the Matt Beveridge Award. Along with engaging in numerous community endeavors, the now three-year baseball letterwinner owns a 4.7 GPA which ranks 10th in a class of 394.

Cruger plays an integral role in sustaining the Corpus Christi Little Pantry, a free service offering non-perishable items to neighbors experiencing food insecurity. In addition to management and fundraising responsibilities, the right-handed pitcher collaborated with local government to build a pantry for Nueces County veterans. Cruger has volunteered for the Coastal Bend Food Bank and participates in the Triumph Over Kid's Cancer program at Ray.

A four-year member of the Spanish Honor Society, Cruger has been part of the National Honor Society since his junior year, when he won the AP Scholar Award. On the diamond, the National Merit Commended Scholar was an all-district honorable mention for the Texans in 2021 and 2022.

The Matt Beveridge Award, which comes with a $1,000 scholarship, was established in 2009 to honor the life and legacy of one of the Coastal Bend's most beloved and respected high school athletes. Following his junior year, Matt Beveridge was diagnosed with cancer. Through two years of treatment, the magna cum laude graduate of King showed tremendous courage battling the disease, inspiring everyone around him.

