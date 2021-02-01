Rawhide Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

VISALIA, CA - The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their coaching staffs for their Minor League for the 2021 season, including the group that will lead the Visalia Rawhide, their Single-A affiliate. At the helm for the Rawhide will be Manager Javier Colina.

Colinawill start his first season in Visalia as Manager. 2021 will mark his eighth season with the Diamondbacks and fourth season managing. In 2019, he led the Hillsboro Hops to the Northwest League Championship. He is no stranger to Visalia, as he spent the 2016 season as the bench coach for the Rawhide.

*Barry Enright *will be the new Rawhide pitching coach in his third season with the Diamondbacks. Enright was the pitching coach under Colina for the Hops in 2019. He joined the Diamondbacks organization as a coach after his 12-year playing career, four of which were spent in the Major Leagues. Prior to the bigs, he spent two seasons (2007-2008), leading the California League in strikeouts in his second year with 143. He was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the second round in 2007.

*Micah Franklin *will serve as the hitting coach under Colina in 2021. Franklin spent the 2019 season as the hitting coach for the Kane County Cougars and 2018 as the hitting coach for the Hops. He enters his fifth season with the Diamondbacks. Drafted in the 3rd Round by the Mets in the 1990 MLB Draft, Franklin played 15 professional seasons, reaching the Major Leagues in 1997.

Darrin Garner, who will be the Rawhide coach, brings over 5 years of MiLB experience to Visalia. He was drafted in the first round of the 1985 June Draft-Secondary Phase by the Texas Rangers. He began his coaching career in 1992 with the Rangers. Now, Garner is entering his sixth season with the Diamondbacks.

The Rawhide will attempt to defend the 2019 California League Championship, the franchise's first since 1978. 2021 will also mark the 75th anniversary of professional baseball in Visalia at Rawhide Ballpark.

