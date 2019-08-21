Rascals Sweep Slammers in Twin Bill

August 21, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release





O'FALLON, Mo. - The River City Rascals swept their doubleheader over the Joliet Slammers on Wednesday night, winning the opener 6-1 and the nightcap 3-1 at CarShield Field. Nolan Meadows had three hits in Game 1, a homer and two doubles, while Zach Lavy drove in three total runs on the night, including the go-ahead RBIs in Game 2.

In Game 1, Lavy got the Rascals on the board in the second with a run-scoring double. Meadows made it 3-0 with a two-run blast in the third. The Rascals then scored three more in the fifth, on a sacrifice fly from Braxton Martinez and a two-run shot from Kameron Esthay. The Slammers scored their lone run in the sixth, an RBI single from Harrison Bragg.

Brendan Feldmann (6-1) pitched his fourth complete game of the season, allowing one run over seven innings. He struck out eight without issuing a walk. Keegan Long (3-10) took the loss, allowing six runs over 4 1/3 innings.

In Game 2, neither team scored until the fourth, when Jacob Crum put the Slammers on the board with an RBI fielder's choice. The lead was short-lived, however, as the Rascals responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame, all with two outs. Zach Lavy hit a two-run single and Alvin Swoope drew a bases-loaded walk. Rascals reliever Andrew Vernon worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, while closer Jason Zgardowski pitched a scoreless seventh to earn his 11th save of the season.

Rascals starter Austin Dubsky took a no-decision, allowing one run over four innings with five strikeouts. Anthony Herrera (3-2) earned the win, pitching a clean seventh inning. Wes Albert (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs over 3 2/3 innings.

The Rascals (51-36) will look for the series sweep over the Slammers (38-48) in tomorrow night's finale. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CDT.

O'FALLON, Mo. -- The River City Rascals swept their doubleheader over the Joliet Slammers on Wednesday night, winning the opener 6-1 and the nightcap 3-1 at CarShield Field. Nolan Meadows had three hits in Game 1, a homer and two doubles, while Zach Lavy drove in three total runs on the night, including the go-ahead RBIs in Game 2.

In Game 1, Lavy got the Rascals on the board in the second with a run-scoring double. Meadows made it 3-0 with a two-run blast in the third. The Rascals then scored three more in the fifth, on a sacrifice fly from Braxton Martinez and a two-run shot from Kameron Esthay. The Slammers scored their lone run in the sixth, an RBI single from Harrison Bragg.

Brendan Feldmann (6-1) pitched his fourth complete game of the season, allowing one run over seven innings. He struck out eight without issuing a walk. Keegan Long (3-10) took the loss, allowing six runs over 4 1/3 innings.

In Game 2, neither team scored until the fourth, when Jacob Crum put the Slammers on the board with an RBI fielder's choice. The lead was short-lived, however, as the Rascals responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame, all with two outs. Zach Lavy hit a two-run single and Alvin Swoope drew a bases-loaded walk. Rascals reliever Andrew Vernon worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, while closer Jason Zgardowski pitched a scoreless seventh to earn his 11th save of the season.

Rascals starter Austin Dubsky took a no-decision, allowing one run over four innings with five strikeouts. Anthony Herrera (3-2) earned the win, pitching a clean seventh inning. Wes Albert (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs over 3 2/3 innings.

The Rascals (51-36) will look for the series sweep over the Slammers (38-48) in tomorrow night's finale. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CDT.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.