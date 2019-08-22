Rascals Complete Sweep of Slammers
August 22, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release
O'FALLON, Mo. - The River City Rascals defeated the Joliet Slammers 3-2 at CarShield Field on Thursday night, winning the series finale for their second series sweep of the season. The victory gave the Rascals their fourth consecutive win overall.
The Rascals scored two in the second, on an RBI single from Zach Lavy and an RBI double from Nick Anderson. Former Slammer LJ Kalawaia made it 3-0 with an RBI double in the fourth. The Slammers got on the board in the fifth, on an RBI single from Jimmy Roche. They made it 3-2 on an RBI single off the wall in right field from Harrison Bragg in the eighth, but left runners stranded at the corners to end the frame.
Rascals starter Taylor Purus worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings, while Travis McQueen (5-2) earned the win, pitching 2 2/3 innings and allowing a run. Jason Zgardowski picked up his 12th save of the season by striking out the side in order in the ninth. Slammers starter Tyler Jones (2-3) threw a complete game, allowing three runs over eight innings in a losing effort.
The Rascals (52-36) travel across the Mississippi River to Sauget, Ill. for a three-game set against the Gateway Grizzlies beginning tomorrow night. First pitch for the series opener is set for 7:05 p.m. CDT from GCS Ballpark. Taylor Ahearn is expected to make the mound.
