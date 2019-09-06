Rascals Complete FLDS Sweep

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The River City Rascals defeated the Evansville Otters 4-2 in Game 3 of their Frontier League Division Series matchup at Bosse Field on Friday night to complete the series sweep and advance to the Frontier League Championship series. LJ Kalawaia's fourth inning homer proved to be the difference.

The Otters scored first, on an error by Rascals' shortstop Trevor Achenbach in the bottom of the third, before Kalawaia's three-run shot in the top of the fourth put the Rascals ahead for good. The Otters were able to make it a one-run game in the seventh, on an RBI single from Tanner Wetrich, before Zach Lavy gave the Rascals an insurance run with a lead-off homer in the top of the ninth.

Rascals starter Austin Dubsky (1-0) allowed just a single unearned run over 5 1/3 innings in a winning effort. Otters starter Jake Welch (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs over 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. Jason Zgardowski earned the save, leaving two runners stranded in the ninth to seal the victory.

The Rascals are now off until Tuesday, when they will begin the Frontier League Championship Series on the road against the Florence Freedom at UC Health Stadium.

