Quint and Rishy Studer Provide Holiday Surprise to SFOC Employees

PENSACOLA, FL - Quint and Rishy Studer have provided each full-time and part-time employee of the Studer Family of Companies, Center for Civic Engagement and Studer Community Institute a gift of $1,000 in advance of the holiday season.

"Rishy and I see how inflation impacts individuals and families," said Quint Studer in an accompanying letter sent to staff. "We feel providing each SFOC employee with a gift of $1,000 will be helpful."

In total, the amount provided will eclipse $150,000. The money is a personal gift, will be non-taxable and is not connected to company or individual performance.

"My wife and I are extremely grateful for the gift that the Studer family provided," said Jeff Price, logistics operations manager for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and RS3 Strategic Hospitality. "We always try and give back each year, especially during the holiday season, but this contribution will allow us to give even more and continue to invest in the community we call home."

The Studer Family of Companies is made up of the Bodacious retail and restaurant shops, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Beloit Sky Carp minor league baseball teams, Oyster Bay Boutique Hotel, Bubba's Sweet Spot, and 5eleven Palafox event center.

In keeping with the organization's stated mission of improving the lives of those in the Pensacola, Florida community, Quint and Rishy Studer have continuously made an effort to support their employees. From a commitment to retain staff during the COVID-19 pandemic to offering regular opportunities for employee feedback, the Studers believe that creating a positive work environment is the best way to succeed in business and in life.

Quint and Rishy moved to Pensacola in 1996 and have been investing in the city's future since, playing an integral role in the re-invigoration of downtown Pensacola and Escambia County, Florida. Their investments and donations led to the arrival of Double-A Minor League Baseball, the building of the Studer Family Children's Hospital and the Bear Levin Studer YMCA, and the expansion of the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition, Pace Center for Girls, Escambia Westgate Center, University of West Florida and Pensacola State College. They are also the founders of the Studer Community Institute, with a focus on early brain development in children and support of small businesses, and The Center for Civic Engagement (CivicCon), bringing best practices to increase the quality of life for residents. They have invested more than 100 million dollars in downtown Pensacola over the past 20 years.

