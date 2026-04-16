Quad City's Chloe Hinojosa Named SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
Published on April 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced that Chloe Hinojosa of the Quad City Storm has been named the 2025-2026 SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year.
Hinojosa was selected for the award in a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.
A native of Kewanee, IL, Hinojosa graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a Bachelor's degree in Exercise Science, with a focus in strength and conditioning, and a Master's degree in Athletic Training. While at Eastern Michigan, Hinojosa was a member of the university's rowing team, earning First Team All-CAA honors during the 2021-22 season.
Now in her second full season with the Storm, Hinojosa began her career with Quad City as a professional intern during the latter part of the 2023-24 season before being named the team's Athletic Trainer ahead of the 2024-2025 season.
SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Winners
2024-25 Cody Miller, Huntsville Havoc
2023-24 Kyle Sherrill, Fayetteville Marksmen, and Cody Miller, Huntsville Havoc
2022-23 Kyle Sherrill, Fayetteville Marksmen
2021-22 Cynthia West, Macon Mayhem
2020-21 award not presented
2019-20 Max Finley, Peoria Rivermen
2018-19 Lisa Connelly, Macon Mayhem
2017-18 Jen Lorenzo, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2016-17 Adam Norman, Columbus Cottonmouths
2015-16 Rick Hanlon, Mississippi RiverKings
2014-15 Michelle Novak, Peoria Rivermen
The SPHL will announce the All-Rookie Team on Friday.
SPHL Stories from April 16, 2026
- Quad City's Chloe Hinojosa Named SPHL Athletic Trainer of the Year - SPHL
- Jim Chesnutt Named Equipment Manager of the Year - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Pensacola's Jim Chesnut Named SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year - SPHL
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