Pensacola's Jim Chesnut Named SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year

Published on April 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Thursday announced that Jim Chesnut of the Pensacola Ice Flyers has been named the 2025-2026 SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year.

Chesnut was selected in a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers, becoming the first three-time winner of the award.

Chesnut began his professional career as an equipment manager for the Topeka Scarecrows in the Central Hockey League. His career has taken him across 12 different teams in five different professional leagues, and he joined the Ice Flyers staff ahead of the 2020-21 season. He then spent some time in the ECHL with Jacksonville before returning to Pensacola during the 2021-22 season.

Chesnut worked his 1,000th professional game during the 2015-16 season, the same season he won his first SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year award. Earlier this year, Chesnut was honored by the Ice Flyers for working his 1,500th professional game.

SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year Winners

2024-25 Kyle Harden, Huntsville Havoc

2023-24 Ray Pack, Birmingham Bulls

2022-23 Jim Chesnut, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2021-22 Josh Eaves, Quad City Storm

2020-21 award not presented

2019-20 Brian McQueen, Knoxville Ice Bears

2018-19 Ray Pack, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 Mark Riepe, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 Matt Schwegmann, Peoria Rivermen

2015-16 Jim Chesnut, Mississippi RiverKings

2014-15 Andrew Cohen, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 Michael Slayton, Columbus Cottonmouths

2012-13 Mark Williamson, Knoxville Ice Bears

2011-12 Patrick Stevens, Mississippi RiverKings

2010-11 Jeff Adams, Columbus Cottonmouths

The SPHL will announce the Athletic Trainer of the Year later this afternoon.







SPHL Stories from April 16, 2026

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