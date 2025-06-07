QMJHL Hands out Three Administrative Trophies

Quebec City - The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League announced today the recipients of the Jean-Sawyer (Marketing Team of the Year), John-Horman (Administrator of the Year) and Denis-Arsenault (Academic Advisor of the Year) trophies prior to the kickoff of the second round of the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft presented by Fenplast, being held at the Videotron Centre, in Quebec City.

The title of Marketing Team of the Year was awarded to the Quebec Remparts. It is the fourth title in franchise history since the trophy was created at the conclusion of the 1990-91 season. The Chicoutimi Saguenéens, Drummondville Voltigeurs, Sherbrooke Phoenix and Rimouski Océanic all finished tied for second place.

The Administrative Director of the Year award was handed out to Cape Breton Eagles Director of Operations Joey Haddad. Martin Paquet of the Victoriaville Tigres and Joëlle Bernier of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar were the other nominees for the award.

The Denis-Arsenault Trophy was awarded to Tommy Brûlé-Tardif, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar's Academic Advisor. Mr. Brûlé-Tardif is known for being conscientious and enthusiastic and ensures that every decision is geared towards the academic success of his student-athletes.

The other nominees were Ryan MacPherson, of the Cape Breton Eagles, as well as Dominique Bilodeau and Yvan Nolet, the Academic Advisors of the Gatineau Olympiques.







