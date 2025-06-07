2025 Draft: 219 Players Selected

Quebec City, QC - After the first round on Friday, rounds 2 to 12 of the 2025 QMJHL Draft, presented by Fenplast, took place on Saturday at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

Loïk Gariépy, a forward with the St-Eustache Vikings, had the honor of being the very first player selected on the second day, at 19th, by the Victoriaville Tigres.

The 25th position saw the first goaltender selected, as the Cape Breton Eagles set their sights on Sam Berthiaume of South Kent Academy Selects 15's.

Then, in 43rd position, a first Quebec goalie was selected, as the Gatineau Olympiques drafted Benjamin Tremblay from the Gaulois du Richelieu U17s.







