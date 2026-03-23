QMJHL Awards Its First Trophies of 2026

Published on March 23, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The 2025-2026 regular season concluded on Saturday, and today, the QMJHL awarded its first individual and team trophies, based on regular-season statistics.

Jean-Rougeau Trophy (Regular Season Champion)

Moncton Wildcats

The Wildcats claim the Jean-Rougeau Trophy for a second consecutive year, finishing with a record of 50-10-2-2 for 104 points, one more than the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Moncton becomes only the ninth organization in QMJHL history to win back-to-back regular-season championships.

Robert-Lebel Trophy (Team with the Best Defensive Average)

Chicoutimi Saguenéens

The Saguenéens take home the Robert-Lebel Trophy after allowing just 150 goals, an average of 2.30 per game when you exclude the two decisive goals they conceded in shootouts. The Moncton Wildcats finished second with an average of 2.50.

Luc-Robitaille Trophy (Team with the Best Offensive Average)

Chicoutimi Saguenéens

The Saguenéens complete the double by also winning the Luc-Robitaille Trophy, having scored 321 goals, 20 more than the Moncton Wildcats. Excluding their shootout-winning goal, the Saguenéens averaged 4.97 goals per game, compared to 4.59 for Moncton.

Jean-Béliveau Trophy (Top Scorer)

Maxim Massé, Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Named Rookie of the Year in both the QMJHL and the CHL in 2022-2023, Maxim Massé wins the first scoring title of his career with 102 points in 63 games. In his fourth season in the Q, he also reaches the 50-goal milestone for the first time (51). Massé, a third-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2024, finished six points ahead of Philippe Veilleux of the Val-d'Or Foreurs at the top of the QMJHL.

Jacques-Plante Trophy (Goaltender with the Best Goals-Against Average)

Rudy Guimond, Moncton Wildcats

In his second season in the QMJHL, Rudy Guimond led his peers with a 2.27 GAA in 50 games, ahead of Patrick Déniger (2.33 in 30 games) of the Québec Remparts. In addition, the 20-year-old Guimond set a QMJHL record with a career goals-against average of 2.14. The previous record of 2.31 was held by Colten Ellis since 2021.

Mario-Lemieux Trophy (Top Goal Scorer)

Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

After scoring 46 goals last season, Carbonneau improved even further this year with 51 goals, matching Maxim Massé of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Carbonneau earns the Mario-Lemieux Trophy as he played three fewer games than Massé (60 vs. 63). The Armada's winger was a first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2025, 19th overall.

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Note: Winning teams and players will receive their trophies on the ice before the first home playoff game.







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