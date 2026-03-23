Elias Schneider Named Vidéotron Player of the Week: Elias Schneider

Published on March 23, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The final Videotron Player of the Week for the 2025-26 QMJHL campaign is Shawinigan Cataractes center Elias Schneider.

In two games, the 18-year-old from Rosenheim, Germany scored twice and added six assists as the Cataractes closed out the regular season going 2-0 on the week.

On Friday night in Victoriaville, Schneider chipped in with a pair of assists and registered a rating of +2 in the Cataractes' 7-2 triumph over the Tigres. It was the rookie's third multi-point game of the month.

Schneider would quickly tack on another impressive performance in the regular season final at home on Saturday afternoon. This time, he would post a career best six points on two goals and four assists. That included an assist on the eventual game winner and a +4 differential. All of this paved the way for a 9-2 Cataractes victory in the back end of their home-and-home series with Victoriaville.

Schneider finishes his first season in the 'Q' with 53 points (23-30) in 52 games, good for third on the Cataractes and tied for eighth among all rookies. Schneider represented Germany at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Minnesota.

_

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 26 | Elias Schneider (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 25 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 24 | Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 23 | Thomas Desruisseaux (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 22 | Donald Hickey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 21 | Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 20 | Marek Danicek (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 19 | Mathys Fernandez (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 18 | Nathan Lecompte (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 17 | Ivan Ryabkin (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 16 | Maxime Coursol (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 15 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.