Princeton,WV Native Bayle Joins Miners' Office Staff

December 18, 2018





Ryan Bayle has been named as Ticket Manager and an Account Representative for West Virginia Miners Baseball, the Beckley-based Prospect League team announced on December 18. He will be taking over the spot formerly held by Nick Cuozzo, who is leaving the organization after four seasons.

Bayle joined the front office staff and became a full-time employee in October after interning for the team in both the Fall of 2017 and Summer of 2018 as part of the Miners' game day promotions and administrative staff. He is in charge of all ticket activities at Linda K. Epling Stadium as well as coordinating the scheduling for the majority of the events at the facility that does not involve the Miners. He also has the duties of scheduling and execution of most baseball events at Linda K. Epling Stadium that range from middle school to many college level games.

Immediately prior to starting his career with the Miners, he earned his Bachelor's Degree in 2018 in Sport Administration from West Virginia University-Tech, where he also was a pitcher on the Golden Bears' baseball team for four years. Prior to joining the Miners, Bayle gained baseball administrative experience by serving in various capacities over several seasons with the Princeton Rays, the Appalachian League affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

He is a 2014 graduate of Princeton (WV) Senior High School, where he played baseball for four years and was a member of the Tigers' 2012 AAA West Virginia State Champions baseball team. Baseball runs in his family as his father, Mark, was a standout pitcher for both Garrett Community College in Maryland and Concord College (now Concord University) in the early 1990's. His uncle, Mick, was a two-time Junior College All-American at Garrett Community College before finishing his college career as a starting first baseman at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

The Prospect League is the premier collegiate wood bat summer baseball league in the Midwest. It has been operating in its current form since 2009 while serving the summer baseball needs of top collegiate players. The West Virginia Miners, who play at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, WV, have been a member of the league since the beginning of the 2010 season. The team has reached the postseason playoffs in seven of their nine seasons in the Prospect League to date. These seven postseason appearances have included five trips to the league championship final series with three of the trips resulting with the Miners being crowned as Prospect League Champions (2012, 2013, 2016).

