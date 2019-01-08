WV Miners to Host MLB Bus Trip

The West Virginia Miners baseball team will conduct their annual fans major league bus trip on Saturday, May 18, 2019 to Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, OH to see the Cincinnati Reds host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4:10 p.m. game.

The one-day, up-and-back, trip will be made aboard a 56-passenger air conditioned charter bus that will depart the parking lot at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the game and return immediately following the game. People interested in making the trip who cannot depart from Beckley but willing to meet the bus directly on the route to Cincinnati to be picked up will be accommodated by making arrangements in advance with Miners Baseball. The first 20,000 fans through the gate at the May 18 game will receive a bobblehead doll of former Cincinnati Reds National Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Ernie Lombardi.

Cost of the trip is $135.00 per person which includes game ticket and all transportation fees. The deadline for paid registrations has now been extended until March 25, 2019 or whenever the bus is filled, whichever occurs first. Early registration is encouraged as if the first bus becomes full before the deadline, efforts will be made to acquire a second bus (based on number of additional registration requests received).

Registration forms and complete information sheets about the trip are available upon request. Persons having further questions are requested to contact the West Virginia Miners baseball team either by e-mail at mktgwvminers@frontier.com or by telephoning the Miners' front office at 304-252-SAFE (7233).

