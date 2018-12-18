All-American Dudley Taw Returning to Paints in 2019

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - Dudley Taw, an NCAA Division III All-American, has re-signed with the Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, for the 2019 season, which begins Thursday, May 30.

A junior at Baldwin Wallace University, Taw led the 33-win Yellow Jackets offensively with a .385 batting average, 70 hits, 16 doubles, 37 walks, .714 slugging percentage, .467 on-base percentage and 34 stolen bases (on 37 attempts) last spring. He was second on the team with 59 RBIs.

On the season, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound lefty hit played in 31 games for the Paints and hit .255 with two home runs, four doubles and 11 RBIs. Taw hit .256 and drove in four over his last 10 games with the Paints, including a three-for-six showing with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base over three games in the East Division Championship Series. Defensively, Taw was a major part of one of the best outfields in the Prospect League.

Prior to college, Taw attended Brookside High School, where he was named a Scholar Athlete and lettered three times in baseball, four times in football, twice in basketball and once in track and field.

Taw is an accounting and finance double-major at Baldwin Wallace.

