Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Vancouver FC July 12

July 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Ballou Tabla of Atlético Ottawa vs. Vancouver FC

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Vancouver FC) Ballou Tabla of Atlético Ottawa vs. Vancouver FC(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Vancouver FC)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa tops of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table, leading second-placed York United by five points. This Friday night, Atlético takes on Vancouver FC (KO 10pm ET, live on OneSoccer) as Ottawa trvaels to Langley (BC) for the final time this season.

Also this weekend, Atlético Ottawa is hosting a watch party for the biggest global soccer event of the calendar year: the Final of the UEFA EURO 2024. Join hundreds of fans of the Beautiful Game on the pitch at TD Place to soak in the action. Bring your own chair, concessions, food trucks and kid-zone open. Read more here.

Here's everything you need to know before Friday's match in British Columbia.

Atlético Ottawa is five (5) points clear at the top of the CPL table after 13 matches in the 2024 season (7-4-2).

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético fell at home to Pacific FC.

Goal(s): N/A

Last time out in the CPL, Vancouver FC (3rd place, 5-4-4) battled to a 3-3 daw away to Forge FC.

Goal(s): Gabriel Bitar (x2) and Wero Díaz

Local defender Matteo de Brienne (of Barrhaven) leads Ottawa in interceptions (22) and duels won (75).

De Brienne has the second most interceptions in the entire CPL in 2024.

The 22-year-old also has the third-most tackles won (18), clearances (31) and recoveries (60) of any player on Atlético's team while also having the second most aerial duels won (25) behind Amer Didić (33).

Atlético Ottawa leads the league in goals scored (23) with the highest goals per match (1.77).

Atlético has taken the second most shots (129) but leads in shots on target (65) with 50% accuracy in front of goal.

Ottawa has the second-most clean sheets (4) and the third-best defence in the league (13 goals conceded).

This is the second clash of the season between these two teams following a stalemate (1-1) last time out at Willoughby Park

Goal(s): Rubén del Campo

Del Campo is the league's second-highest top scorer (6 goals) in 2024.

Vancouver FC have the third most goals scored in 2024 (19) but have conceded the second most (22).

Striker Wero Díaz has the third most goals this season (5).

Record head-to-head (all-time): 3W-1D-1L; 11 goals scored, 4 goals conceded.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 9, 2024

Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Vancouver FC July 12 - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.