Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Valour FC June 9

June 6, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - A thrilling battle at TD Place saw Atlético Ottawa remain unbeaten with a last-gasp draw against Halifax Wanderers. On Sunday, Atlético seeks to retain its place at the top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table as the team heads to Winnipeg for a clash against Valour FC (KO 1:30pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

Here's everything you need to know before Sunday's clash in Winnipeg.

Atlético Ottawa is unbeaten in the league at the start of the 2024 season (5-3-0) and top of the CPL table.

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético came from two goals down to earn a last-gasp draw against Halifax Wanderers in a thrilling clash at TD Place.

Goals from Ollie Bassett and Alberto Zapater (who equalized in the 11th minute of added time) kept Ottawa's unbeaten streak alive.

Zapater was named to the CPL 'Team of the Week' following his second-half performance against Halifax.

The 38-year-old has the most headed goals in the league (2) and jas scored four (4) in all competitions this year.

Swiss striker Rubén del Campo leads the league's goal-scoring chart, with five (5) goals in eight appearances (five starts).

Del Campo has seven (7) goals in all competitions.

The 24-year-old was named CPL 'Player of the Month' after scoring in every Atlético match in May.

Additionally, Head Coach Carlos González was named CPL 'Manager of the Month' for May.

Midfielder Manny Aparicio leads the league in tackles (27), tackles won (21) and recoveries (54) while being joint second in interceptions (14).

Aparicio is the joint-third top goal scorer (3 goals).

Atlético Ottawa leads the league in goals scored (15) with the highest conversion rate (20.83%) and goals per match (1.88).

Atlético has taken the third most shots (72) but leads in shots on target (39) with 54% accuracy in front of goal.

Ottawa has the second-most clean sheets (3) and the second-best defence in the league (6 goals conceded).

Atlético and Valour have clashed twice already this season, with Ottawa winning both encounters at TD Place.

Ottawa won 7-0 in the Preliminary Round of the TELUS Canadian Championship, before winning 2-0 a few days later in the league.

Valour FC played their Home Opener last weekend, beating Vancouver FC 2-0 at Princess Auto Stadium.

Valour's Home Opener was delayed as Princess Auto Stadium replaced its turf field.

Atlético Ottawa returns to home action next Saturday at TD Place, against York United as we celebrate the start of the EURO 2024 soccer competition. Click here to read more.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 6W-3D-6L; 23 goals scored, 21 goals conceded.

