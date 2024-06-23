Pre-Draft Journey: Ron Holland

June 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

NBA G League Ignite YouTube Video







Ron Holland is READY! With just 3 days until the 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm, check in with G League Ignite star and top 2024 NBA Draft prospect Ron Holland on how he improved during the offseason. Catch the NBA Draft beginning on Wednesday, June 26th at 8 pm/et on ABC & ESPN

