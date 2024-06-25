Pre-Draft Journey: Matas Buzelis

June 25, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

NBA G League Ignite YouTube Video







Matas is ready to make his mark! With the 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm just a day away, check in with G League Ignite star and top 2024 NBA Draft prospect Matas Buzelis on how he prepared for the next level. Catch the NBA Draft beginning on Wednesday, June 26th at 8 pm/et on ABC & ESPN.

