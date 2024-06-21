Pre-Draft Journey: Babacar Sane

June 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

NBA G League Ignite YouTube Video







Don't sleep on Sane! After two years developing with G League Ignite, NBA Academy Africa graduate Babacar Sane is ready to take his insane athleticism to the NBA! Learn more about Babacar's offseason journey ahead of the 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm, beginning on Wednesday, June 26th at 8pm/et on ABC/ESPN

NBA G League Ignite is a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top young prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. Based in Henderson, Nevada, the roster includes elite players who are eligible for the NBA Draft as well as NBA and NBA G League veterans who serve as mentors to the team's young talent. The program focuses on high-level competition and accelerated on-court development for players who are beginning their professional careers. Additionally, the team provides life skills training that includes financial literacy education, community service involvement and scholarship opportunities. While Ignite is not a traditional NBA G League team, the competition includes games against NBA G League opponents and exhibitions against international teams.

