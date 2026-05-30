Plumlee Runs for 20

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers YouTube Video







Can't stop, won't stop. John Rhys Plumlee adds another 20 yards to his day

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United Football League Stories from May 30, 2026

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