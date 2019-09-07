Playoffs Gameday: September 7 at Montgomery

September 7, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (78-57, North Division #2)

Vs. Montgomery Biscuits (88-50, North Division #1)

Saturday, September 7 | 6:05 pm CT

North Division Series, Game 4 (Best of 5) | Jackson leads, 2-1

Generals SP: RHP Emilio Vargas (5-3, 3.78 ERA)

Biscuits SP: LHP Shane McClanahan (1-1, 8.35 ERA)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, used three home runs and stellar pitching to cut down the Montgomery Biscuits on Friday night, winning 4-0 at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (2-1) are within one win of advancing to the Southern League Championship Series for the second straight year, but the remaining games of the best-of-five series will be played at Riverwalk Stadium, the home park for the Biscuits (1-2).

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S MATCHUP: Similar to the circumstances in Game 4 of last year's North Division Series, Emilio Vargas will get the ball with a chance to pitch Jackson into the championship series. The 23-year-old Vargas faltered under these conditions as a 22-year-old in this game last year (3 1/3 IP, 6 ER, 3 HR allowed), but he's a year older and coming off a seven-inning effort against Pensacola on August 25 (7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER) that ranked among his best this season. He faces 22-year-old Shane McClanahan, who gave up eight earned runs to the Generals on August 15 in 4 1/3 IP. He's allowed 17 earned runs in his last 13 1/3 innings, but the lefty went 10-5 with a 2.46 ERA in 20 appearances between High-A and Low-A. The talent exists for the former first round pick; the proving of that talent is a work in progress.

FOR THE LOVE OF ELLIS-VATION: Third baseman Drew Ellis finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three runs driven in after Game 3 of the NDS, raising his playoff-leading RBI total to seven over three games. Ellis also is tied with Pensacola's Alex Kiriloff for the league lead with three postseason homers, and Ellis leads the circuit with a whopping 1.955 OPS on 16 total bases over 11 at-bats.

