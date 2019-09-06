Playoff Notes: Game 2, SALSCS at Lexington Legends, 7:05 p.m., Whitaker Bank Ballpark

September 6, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





Lexington Legends (KCR)(68-70, South 1st Half Champs) vs Augusta GreenJackets (77-61, South 2nd Half Champs)

Game #2 of the South Atlantic League South Championship Series (LEX leads 1-0)

Whitaker Bank Ballpark - Lexington, Kentucky

3-Game Series | Kansas City Royals vs San Francisco Giants | September 6, 2019 | 7:05 PM EDT

(LEX) RHP Zach Haake (4-6, 2.85 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Kai-Wei Teng (3-0, 1.55 ERA)

SAL SOUTH CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Lexington Steals Game #1

In a dandy on Wednesday night, the Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals) snuck away with Game #1 of the three-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants) at SRP Park. A 2-1 win for Lexington in the first game of the South Atlantic League South Division Championship Series helps the Legends jump out to an early lead.

The Jackets could only muster up one-hit on a Tyler Fitzgerald home run in the 7th inning. Jon Heasley tossed seven-innings of one-hit ball to get the win. The Jackets fell behind in the 4th inning when Jeison Guzman smashed a solo home run to right field.

It was the only mistake Norwith Gudino would make as he went 5.2 innings and allowed just the one-run. After the Jackets tied the game at one, in the 8th inning, a single from Rubendy Jaquez, with one out, put a man aboard. Jeison Guzman singled and Jaquez tried to move from 1st to 3rd base. The throw from right fielder Franklin Labour kicked off the glove of the cut-off man, and shortstop, Tyler Fitzgerald. Guzman darted for 2nd, and GreenJackets 3rd baseman Sean Roby grabbed the baseball and threw it into right field, allowing Jaquez to walk home from 3rd base, giving Lexington a 2-1 edge.

The two errors on the play cost the Jackets. Brandon Marklund came out of the Lexington bullpen and retired all six he faced the rest of the way, giving the Legends a Game #1 victory. Jeison Guzman ends his night 3-4, with a home run and an RBI. The Jackets offense collects just the one-hit from Fitzgerald. Augusta will travel to Lexington tomorrow before Game 2 of the series on Friday evening from Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

ABOUT LEXINGTON STARTING PITCHER: ZACH HAAKE

The Legends will go with Zach Haake in the 2nd game of the series on Friday night. Haake threw 75.2 innings this year in 18 starts, and he went the last nine innings of the regular season without allowing an earned run. Haake has faced the GreenJackets twice this year. Back on June 28th at SRP Park, Haake went five-innings and did not allow a run. In his 2nd start, again at SRP Park, he went four-innings and did not allow a run on August 23rd. He needed 73 pitches to get through those four-innings. Haake was a 6th round pick in 2018 out of the University of Kentucky.

PARTY LIKE IT'S 2013

The last time the GreenJackets were in the playoffs, the year was 2013. Augusta is hoping things end differently this year than they did back then. The Savannah Sand Gnats (New York Mets) swept the Jackets in the SAL South Semifinals. The 2013 GreenJackets were led by current San Jose Giants Manager Hector Borg. The 2013 Jackets included current MLB players infielder Matt Duffy (Tampa Bay Rays) and pitcher Derek Law (Toronto Blue Jays). There were seven players on that 2013 squad to make it to the Major Leagues. The last GreenJackets team to walk away South Atlantic League Champions was in 2008. The GreenJackets have won 10 SAL Championships: 1916, 1924, 1939, 1946, 1955, 1963, 1989, 1995, 1999 and 2008.

CORRY NAMED SAL PITCHER OF THE YEAR

It wasn't a difficult decision for Coaches, Broadcasters, and Media Members to select GreenJackets ace Seth Corry as the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the year. He ended the regular season with the best ERA (1.76) in the South Atlantic League. He was also first in strikeouts (172) and tied for 1st in WHIP (1.07). Corry also passed Elvin Hernandez to become the GreenJackets All-Time leader in strikeouts.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.