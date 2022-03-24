Playoff-Bound Thunderbolts Carry 4-Win Streak to Peoria this Friday

March 24, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Now riding a 4-game win streak after defeating the Quad City Storm on Saturday and clinching a berth in next month's SPHL President's Cup Playoffs, the Thunderbolts look to keep their momentum going in their lone game of this weekend on Friday night in Peoria against the Rivermen.

Week In Review:

Behind goals from Derek Osik, TJ Dockery, Mike Ferraro, Cameron Cook and Austin Plevy, along with strong goaltending from Brian Billett and Evan Moyse who stopped a combined 45 of 48 shots faced, the Thunderbolts topped the Quad City Storm 5-3 on Saturday night at Ford Center.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts visit the Peoria Rivermen this Friday night at Peoria Civic Center beginning at 7:15pm CST. Friday's game can viewed online on SPHL TV with a paid subscription through HockeyTV, or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network; via the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel or at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/listen .

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 33-9-7, 73 Points, 3rd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Marcel Godbout (27 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (66 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Eric Levine (26-7-4, .930 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs PEO: 3-4-0

The Rivermen fell in all three road games this past weekend, starting with a 4-2 loss on Thursday in Knoxville. JM Piotrowski and Mitchell McPherson scored for Peoria. On Friday night the Rivermen lost 4-1 in Huntsville, with Zach Wilkie scoring their lone goal. Down 3-0 on Saturday, goals by Piotrowski and McPherson brought the Rivermen almost all the way back, but still fell 3-2 to the Havoc.

Call-up Report

- Cooper Jones (Trois-Rivières Lions - ECHL)

- Games Played: 35 (1 with Jacksonville, 31 with Idaho, 3 with Trois-Rivières)

- 0 Goals, 2 Assist, 2 Point, 4 PIM

- Cole Stallard (Iowa Heartlanders - ECHL)

- Games Played: 50

- 10 Goals, 12 Assists, 22 Points, 65 PIM

- Tanner Butler (Indy Fuel - ECHL)

- Games Played: 2

- 1 Goals, 1 Assists, 2 Points, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Tue. 3/22: Riley McVeigh added as Emergency Backup Goaltender

Sun. 3/20: Tanner Butler loaned to Indy (ECHL)

Fri. 3/18: Dillon Radin placed on waivers

Fri. 3/18: Derek Osik signed to contract

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.