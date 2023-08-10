Players of the Month for July Announced

The PBL Players of the Month awards recognize players who stood out and led their respective teams to success over the course of the month. Each month, the PBL will select two position players and two pitchers for recognition - one from each division. For the month of July, our honorees are: infielders Jaylyn Williams of Great Falls and Jaylen Hubbard of Grand Junction, and pitchers Noah Barrow of Glacier and Dan Kubiuk of Ogden. In addition, this month both PBL Batters of the Month will receive a free Dynaswing Training Bat courtesy of Dynaswing.

North Division Batter of the Month presented by Dynaswing: Jaylyn Williams, IF, Great Falls Voyagers

Infielder Jaylyn Williams of the Great Falls Voyagers has rightfully earned the distinction of being the Pioneer League's North Division Batter of the Month for July. Williams' remarkable performance over the course of 26 games showcased his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication. With 99 at-bats, he recorded an impressive 42 hits, including an outstanding 15 extra-base hits that comprised 10 doubles and 5 home runs. His prowess at the plate was evident, boasting an impressive .424 batting average that reflected his consistency and skill.

Williams not only excelled in producing hits but also showcased his strategic acumen on the basepaths, accumulating 18 runs throughout the month. His contributions extended further as he consistently drove in runs, accumulating a noteworthy 33 RBIs. His balanced approach was evident in his impressive walk-to-strikeout ratio, demonstrating his discipline and well-rounded playing style. Beyond his remarkable performance at the plate, Williams exhibited an impressive on-base percentage of .468 and a remarkable slugging percentage of .677, underlining his impact on the team's overall offensive strength.

Jaylyn Williams' exceptional performance throughout July solidifies his standing as a key asset within the Great Falls Voyagers and the Pioneer League at large. His consistent contributions both in terms of hitting and driving in runs underscore his ability to shape the team's successes.

North Division Pitcher of the Month: Noah Barrow, Glacier Range Riders

Noah Barrow of the Glacier Range Riders stands as the distinguished recipient of the Pioneer League North Division Pitcher of the Month award. Barrow's exceptional performance throughout July showcased his remarkable skills on the mound. With a total of 8 appearances, including 2 games started, he exhibited an impressive record of 2-2, underscoring his valuable contributions to the team's success. Over 22.1 innings pitched, Barrow demonstrated precise control, allowing only 16 hits and keeping opposing batters at bay.

Barrow's ability to maintain a commanding presence was evident in his pitching statistics. While facing 88 batters, he limited runs to 11, with 8 earned runs, displaying his efficiency and strategic acumen on the mound. His disciplined approach also translated into his impressive strikeout count, amassing 24 strikeouts at a rate of 9.67 per nine innings.

With an impressive ERA of 3.22 and an exceptional WHIP of 1.07, Barrow consistently demonstrated his prowess in managing the game's pace and controlling opposing hitters. His remarkable performance exemplifies his contribution to the Glacier Range Riders' success and solidifies his standing as a notable pitcher within the Pioneer League North Division.

South Division Batter of the Month presented by Dynaswing: Jaylen Hubbard, IF, Grand Junction Jackalopes

Jaylen Hubbard's outstanding performance over the span of 26 games exemplified his exceptional skill and dedication at the plate. With 114 at-bats, he consistently delivered, recording an impressive 46 hits, including a remarkable 19 extra-base hits that consisted of 6 doubles, 4 triples, and 9 home runs. His ability to generate offense was undeniable, as reflected by his impressive .404 batting average.

Hubbard's presence on the basepaths was equally impactful. His strategic acumen and speed led to 30 runs scored and 3 stolen bases, adding a dynamic element to his contributions. His adept plate discipline was evident in his 9 walks, contributing to an impressive on-base percentage of .469, which further emphasized his capacity to make an impact for his team.

Beyond his prowess at the plate and on the bases, Hubbard's remarkable performance extended to his slugging prowess. His impressive .763 slugging percentage showcased his ability to deliver powerful hits and drive in runs. Collectively, these outstanding statistics culminated in an impressive 41 RBIs, underlining his role as a pivotal contributor to the Grand Junction Jackalopes' success.

Jaylen Hubbard's exceptional performance not only earned him the title of Batter of the Week but also solidified his standing as a significant asset within the Pioneer League South Division. His consistent and dynamic contributions on all facets of the game make him an integral player for his team.

South Division Pitcher of the Month: Dan Kubiuk, Ogden Raptors

Dan Kubiuk's stellar performance on the mound epitomized his exceptional pitching skills and unyielding dedication. Throughout his appearances, Kubiuk showcased his mastery, securing well-deserved accolades for his consistent and impactful contributions.

With an impressive 11 appearances, Kubiuk maintained an impeccable 1-0 record while accumulating a remarkable 7 saves. Over a total of 11 innings pitched, he exhibited unmatched precision by conceding merely 10 hits and delivering a flawless 0 ERA with no earned runs allowed. Kubiuk's ability to hold opponents at bay was exceptional, underscoring his strategic finesse and adept control on the mound.

Kubiuk's command of the game was further evidenced by his impeccable strikeout count, amassing 16 strikeouts over just 11 innings at an impressive rate of 13.09 strikeouts per nine innings. His precision and dominance played a pivotal role in securing victories and preserving leads for the Ogden Raptors.

Dan Kubiuk's exceptional performance as the Pioneer League South Division Pitcher of the Month underscores his unwavering commitment to excellence on the mound. His consistent ability to deliver impactful performances cements his status as an indispensable asset to the Ogden Raptors and a standout figure within the league.

