Pittsfield Suns Name Michael Lieberman New General Manager

The Pittsfield Suns and the Goldklang Group on Monday announced that Michael Lieberman has been named the team's new general manager. A 25-year veteran of the sports industry, Lieberman has served as a general manager in summer collegiate baseball for 11 seasons. He has also held leadership positions in both affiliated and independent professional baseball.

"We're thrilled to have Michael lead us into the next chapter of Suns baseball," said Jeff Goldklang, Suns principal owner. "We conducted a comprehensive search for the right candidate, with the goal of bringing in an individual with significant operational experience and a core understanding of the type of entertainment we provide. Michael's personality and skill set fits us perfectly. He's a fan first, with the singular goal of creating memories for fans and partners at the ballpark. We can't wait to see what Michael and his staff have in store for Suns fans this year."

Suns president Kristen Huss is equally enthusiastic. "Michael is the perfect person to take over as General Manager," said Huss. "He brings to the Suns years of experience and knowledge of the industry. I look forward to seeing how he adapts his creative vision with fan interaction and community involvement. He will help enhance the fan experience and guide the team to future successes."

In his 11 years in summer collegiate baseball, Lieberman's teams captured two league championships and never missed the playoffs. They also saw more than 60 players drafted by major league organizations, and a half-dozen alumni reached the big leagues.

It took just one visit to Pittsfield and the longtime executive was hooked. "My wife and I were blown away by the Berkshires' charm and passion for baseball, and of course Wahconah Park," said Lieberman. "It's an honor to be part of the tradition of Pittsfield baseball.

"We're looking forward to celebrating Wahconah Park's 100th anniversary and hosting the Futures League All-Star Game this season. It's going to be a fun and exciting summer!"

Although Lieberman is new to the Berkshires, he's no stranger to New England. In 2005, he was the first general manager of the Worcester Tornadoes, helping return professional baseball to Worcester after a 71-year hiatus.

The year prior to joining the Tornadoes, the Philadelphia native was the director of public relations for Boston-based Major League Lacrosse, the nation's premiere outdoor lacrosse league. A die-hard Red Sox fan, Lieberman lived just a few blocks from Fenway Park while attending Boston University.

Lieberman has crisscrossed the country thanks to his career in sports. He has worked in ten different leagues and with affiliates of the Kansas City Royals, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees. He has hosted six all-star games, one of which included a visit to the "Field of Dreams" movie site.

Lieberman takes over for Kristen Huss, who will remain as Suns' president while also serving as vice president for the Hudson Valley Renegades, another club owned by the Goldklang Group. Huss was the Suns general manager for three years, during which she was named the 2017 Futures League Executive of the Year and inducted into the New England Baseball Hall of Fame.

Suns season tickets are now on sale and start at just $130. For tickets or more information on the Suns, Wahconah Park's 100th anniversary season, and the Futures League All-Star Game at Wahconah Park on July 16, please contact the Suns at (413) 445-7867 or info@pittsfieldsuns.com.

