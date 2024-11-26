Pick That One Out!: 2024 USL Championship Goal of the Playoff Nominees

November 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix offered a month of high-quality action that saw Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC claim the title for the first time and the league's players deliver a plethora of high-quality finishes in each week of the postseason. Here are our top four finishes, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Playoffs presented by Select.

Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET on Monday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.