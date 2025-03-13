Phillies Blanked by Blue Jays in Minor League Spring Opener

March 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - With Spring Training in full bloom, the Phillies' minor leaguers got their first opportunity to play against an opposing team in 2025. Unfortunately, Marty Malloy's group fell 3-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays prospects at the Carpenter Complex on Thursday afternoon. The team featured a starting lineup with six former Threshers to begin minor league spring training.

Neither team recorded a hit until the second inning, beginning a contest that was dominated by strong pitching. The Blue Jays had a chance early on after a Jackson Hornung single was followed by a shot to center field that Cade Fergus narrowly missed on a diving catch. Fergus quickly picked himself up and hit the cutoff man at second base, and Cole Roberts fired a perfect strike home to catch Hornung trying to score from first.

It took until the eighth inning for either team to score a run, as the first four batters of the top of the eighth walked to plate the game's first run. After Blue Jays DH Edward Duran drove in a two-run single, the inning was rolled over for surpassing the pitch limit. The Blue Jays held a 3-0 lead after eight innings.

The game went ten innings so each team could throw multiple pitchers, and Toronto smacked a pair of doubles to take a 4-0 lead in the top half of the tenth. After Bryce Arnold doubled in the fourth run, an Edward Duran single brought him home to make it 5-0 before the inning was rolled over. The game finished after the top of the tenth with the Blue Jays claiming a 5-0 victory.

Luke Garbrysh got the start, allowing two hits in 2.0 shutout innings with two strikeouts in a no-decision. Luke Russo also tossed 2.0 shutout frames with one strikeout and two hits allowed. Angel Liranzo struck out two of three batters he faced in 1.0 scoreless inning. Erik Ritchie also struck out two of three batters he faced in 1.0 scoreless inning. AJ Wilson didn't record an out in the eighth inning, walking four and allowing one hit and three runs to take the loss. Adilson Peralta struck out one and retired all three batters he faced, and Pedro Reyes got two outs before the final frame was rolled over, allowing two runs on three hits with one strikeout.

