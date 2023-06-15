PBL Clubs Participate in MLB's Play Ball Weekend

The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter announced today that last weekend all 10 of its clubs participated in MLB's "Play Ball Weekend". Over 1,000 kids in the PBL communities participated in the youth baseball and softball clinics.

The "Play Ball Weekend" is Major League Baseball's global event that engages youth and the local community through baseball and softball activities. The Pioneer League, as an MLB Partner League, hosted "Play Ball Weekend" events at each of its 10 ballparks located in Montana, Colorado, Idaho and Utah.

The Pioneer League's "Play Ball Weekend" offered all participants clinics from players and staff, complimentary game tickets, an MLB Play Ball bat and ball set, and a subscription to MLB TV for the remainder of the baseball season. The clinics featured pitching and hitting lessons, a meet and greet with the Pioneer League players, and photographs with respective mascots.

"This Play Ball Weekend event underscores the wonderful partnership between the Pioneer League and Major League Baseball," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "I'm most proud that all of our clubs participated in the event and that the kids in our clubs' communities had a great learning and fun experience."

