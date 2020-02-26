Passing the Game on Distribution Day February 29

The Miners will be hosting their first Passing The Game On distribution day this Saturday, February 29th, at 9:00 a.m. at Rent One Park.

Rent One Park is located at at 1000 Miners Drive, Marion, IL, 62959.

Passing The Game On is a Miners Charity program that was enacted in March of 2019, with the Miners partnering with River Radio to help make America's pastime accessible to under-resourced players and families across the Southern Illinois region. As part of this program, the Miners have collected (and continue to collect) new and gently-used baseball and softball equipment at all Rent One stores throughout the region, as well as the box office at Rent One Park in Marion, and the office at River Radio in Carterville, located at 1431 Country Aire Drive in Carterville. These donated items will be distributed on February 29th, 2020.

No tickets or reservations will be issued for the event. Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Miners' staff will assist in fitting each child with the proper equipment. Because many items are based on size, there is no guarantee of availability.

The Miners will not turn down anyone for any item (based on availability), but the intention is to help those in financial need.

Those coming to the distribution are asked to park on the West side of the stadium (nearest to the Fairfield Inn), and enter the park through the Suite and Media Entrance. There will be signs to direct fans from there to the distribution pickup area. For fans that cannot make the distribution day on February 29th, the Miners will post further information about future ways to get items.

Miners Charity is a registered 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization.

For more information, contact the Miners' box office at (618) 998-8499.

