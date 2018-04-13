Pair of Juniors Join WV Miners Baseball for 2018

Pitcher Houston Morris from Fairmont State University and infielder Jonathan Pasillas from Missouri Baptist University are the latest players to be added to the 2018 baseball roster of the West Virginia Miners of the Prospect League. The team announced the addition of this pair of college juniors on the morning of April 13.

Morris, a right-hander from Bridgeport, WV, has seen significant time on the mound as a reliever in his third collegiate season for the Falcons, a member of the Mountain East Conference. Through games of April 8, he had 11 appearances (all in relief) with a 2-1 record while also recording two saves. He struck out 20 opposing hitters this season through his first 17.2 innings of work. The previous season (2017), as a college sophomore, he also struck out better than a hitter per inning when he set down 23 hitters via the strikeout route during 17.0 innings on the mound. Morris is no stranger to playing on winning baseball teams as he was a member of back-to-back West Virginia AA State Baseball Champions at his hometown Bridgeport High School in 2014 and 2015.

Pasillas so far this spring has swung a potent bat for Missouri Baptist University, powering his way to a .354 batting average (34-for-96) through games of April 6 while appearing in 30 of the team's first 35 games. Over that same time period, he was second on the team in both hits and RBI while third in total bases for the Spartans, an NAIA team playing in the American Midwest Conference. Prior to arriving at MBU, he played collegiately for El Camino College in Torrance, CA. His high school playing career was spent at Lakewood (CA) High School, where he had a stellar .343 career batting average (79-for-230) in 76 games to go along with a career on-base percentage of .408.

The Prospect League is the premier collegiate wood bat summer baseball league in the Midwest. It has been operating in its current form since 2009 while serving the summer baseball needs of top collegiate players. The West Virginia Miners, who play at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, WV, have been a member of the league since the beginning of the 2010 season. The team has reached the postseason playoffs in seven of their eight seasons in the Prospect League to date. These seven postseason appearances have included five trips to the league championship final series with three of the trips resulting with the Miners being crowned as Prospect League Champions (2012, 2013, 2016). The Miners 2018 season will begin at home on May 30 versus the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

Season-long box seats and other ticket packages for the West Virginia Miners are already on sale for the 2018 Prospect League season. Persons needing more information on the Miners can contact the team either by e-mail at mktgwvminers@frontier.com or by telephone at 304-252-SAFE (7233).

