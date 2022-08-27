PaddleHeads' Pen Shuts Down Mustangs in 4-2 Victory

August 27, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Billings, MT- Both offenses would have a quiet night Saturday in game 5 of a 6 game set between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Billings Mustangs. Neither team would lead by more than 2 runs in the contest as both teams would look for an advantage in the series after both clubs split the first 4 games of this 6 game slate. On a night where runs would be difficult to earn, the PaddleHeads attack would prove to find just enough in support of a fabulous effort from the bullpen.

After falling into an early 2-0 hole in the 2nd, Missoula's offense would find success over the course of the next 3 innings plating runs in each of those innings to take a 4-2 lead. This offensive spirt would prove to be enough for the PaddleHeads pen which would hold the Mustangs off the board over the course of the next 6 innings to hold on for a 4-2 victory.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.