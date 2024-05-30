Pacific FC Wins, 2-1, Over Atlético Ottawa

May 30, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







Atlético Ottawa's 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship journey came to an end following a defeat to Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium on Wednesday evening. A second-half strike from Samuel Salter, his first of the season, wasn't enough to complete the comeback required "in a game of two halves" as described by Head Coach Carlos González, as Pacific progress to face MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps in the semi-finals.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa suffered its first defeat (all competitions) of the season, losing 2-1 away to Pacific FC.

The hosts took the lead from the penalty spot through Ayman Sellouf (28â²).

Josh Heard doubled Pacific's lead with a close-range effort (34â²).

Second-half substitute Sam Salter halved the deficit with a right-footed shot (60â²). Assisted by Dani Morer.

Salter was denied a late equalizer as Sean Melvin in the Pacific goal made a crucial save in stoppage time (90+2â²).

Goalkeeper Rayane Yesli was pivotal in keeping Atlético competitive during large parts of the match with nine (9) saves.

The draw for the semi-finals of the TELUS #CanChamp was made during the half-time interval of tonight's match.

Semi-final #1: Pacific FC will host Vancouver Whitecaps in the first leg in July, before travelling to BC Place in August.

Semi-final #2: Forge FC will host Toronto FC in the first leg in July, before travelling to BMO Field in August.

Atlético Ottawa returns to action this Sunday in the Canadian Premier League, hosting Halifax Wanderers.

This weekend's match is the fourth annual "Soccer For Everyone" promoting diversity and inclusivity in the Beautiful Game.

This is Halifax's first visit to Ottawa this season, having lost 3-1 at the Wanderers Grounds earlier this season.

Goals from Rubén Del Campo, Manny Aparicio and Ballou Tabla.

