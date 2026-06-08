Owen Ten Oever, Kamden Hawks Named Appalachian League Players of the Week

Published on June 8, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Greeneville's Owen ten Oever (Indiana) and Danville's Kamden Hawks were named Player and Pitcher of the week, respectively, for the period of June 4-6.

ten Oever, 18, slashed .500/.588/1.214 with a 1.803 OPS across three games for the Greeneville Flyboys en route to Player of the Week honors. He went 7-for-14 with three home runs, one in each game, six RBI, and one double, amassing 17 total bases. ten Oever currently leads the Appalachian league in home runs and slugging percentage.

As a freshman at Indiana University this past spring, ten Oever slashed .314/.390/.570, amassing six home runs and 27 RBI in 86 at-bats. The Brooklyn, N.Y. native also boasts a 1.000 fielding percentage through the first three games of the Appalachian League season.

Hawks, 20, threw four perfect innings on June 6 in his first start of the season for the Danville Otterbots to earn Pitcher of the Week honors. Needing only 34 pitches to retire the 12 batters he faced, Hawks amassed five strikeouts over his 4.0 innings pitched.

The Cana, Va. native spent his first two collegiate seasons at Morehead State University. In two seasons at Morehead State, Hawks compiled 86 strikeouts in 88.1 innings, including a 2026 season-high eight on March 6.







Appalachian League Stories from June 8, 2026

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