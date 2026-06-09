Elite Team Performance Leads Elizabethton to Dominant Win in Road Opener

Published on June 8, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - An offensive explosion combined with dominant pitching propelled the River Riders to an 11-1 victory against the Johnson City Doughboys at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Monday night. Elizabethton won their first road game of 2026 in their first try, while the Doughboys lost their home opener.

How It Happened

The game started out as a defensive slugfest. Cooper Jones was excellent on the mound for the Doughboys, going through four innings of work without allowing a run. Porter Gobble was solid for Elizabethton in the start in three innings of work, but did allow one run. Michael Holt drove in an RBI double to give the Doughboys their only lead of the game, 1-0. That score would hold through four innings.

Once Jones left the mound, though, the flood gates opened for the River Riders. The Doughboys brought in Lincoln Causero, but Elizabethton took advantage of the pitching change. The River Riders scored five runs in the fifth, Matt Evans hit an RBI double and Noah Haught proceeded to score off an error from Gunner Skelton, Evens stole home, Cole Pladson knocked in an RBI single and Hank Gomric earned an RBI single to make it 5-1 River Riders in the fifth.

Bo Strickland added an RBI single in the sixth, which made it 6-1 Elizabethton. In the top of the seventh, Austin Rose crushed a two-run home run to left field and Haught drove in an RBI double to give the River Riders a 9-1 lead. The score did not change until the ninth, when Evans had a two-RBI double to left field to make it 11-1.

Dominant pitching ensured that Johnson City could not make it competitive as the River Riders won their second game in a row.

Game Notes

The two-run home run from Rose was his first of the season.

The River Riders outhit the Doughboys, 11-5.

Elizabethton pitchers combined for an 11/2 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The River Riders stole four bases on six attempts in the game.

Up Next

The River Riders (2-2) will have a home rematch at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark against the Doughboys (2-2) on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 8, 2026

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