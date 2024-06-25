OSC Weekly Live Event Listings

by Chris Blackmar

June 25, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)







Summer is here and that means baseball and soccer dominate the American sports stage, so let's get into what you can find for free this week. Links to all the games listed below can be found at https://freeplaysportshq.com/. You can access each game by going to the site listed by the game below and searching for it, or visiting FreePlay Sports HQ for direct links.

Tuesday is baseball exclusive. The Appalachian League starts the day off at 6:30 pm as the Elizabethton River Riders meet the Bluefield Ridge Runners. The Sunshine State gets in on the action at 7:05 with the Tampa Tarpons battling the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, and at 8:02 pm, we head back north for the Cleburne Railroaders and Fargo- Moorhead RedHawks. A four-pack of matinee matchups kick off Wednesday, highlighted by a AAA game between the Nashville Sounds and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 12:05 pm. Wednesday also brings three soccer matches, including a late night tilt between the Tacoma Defiance and Real Monarchs at 11 pm.

On Thursday, the Lincoln Saltdogs and Sioux Falls Canaries get play underway in the American Association at 12:05. What follows is a whole lotta baseball: 16 games to be exact. The Canadian Football League opens its week as the BC Lions host the Edmonton Elks at 10 pm. More CFL hits on Friday with the Montreal Alouettes visiting the Toronto Argonauts at 7:30 pm. In other Friday action, the MLB Draft League adds to another jam-packed baseball slate with the West Virginia Black Bears at the State College Spikes at 6:35 pm, and the Women's National Basketball Association gives another Friday night double-header with Atlanta at Connecticut at 7:30 pm and Los Angeles at Phoenix at 10:00 pm.

Saturday starts with a noontime National Independent Soccer Association match between Georgia FC and the Maryland Bobcats. That's followed by Big3 Basketball at 1 pm on CBS with their Baltimore Showcase. Major League Rugby wraps up its regular season on Saturday with four games, including league-leader Houston facing Texas rval Dallas at 8 pm. Ten indoor football games dot the schedule on Saturday, beginning with the Wichita Regulators at the Washington Wolfpack in the Arena Football League. Saturday winds down at 10:30 with Major League Soccer as the Vancouver Whitecaps battle St. Louis City.

The Syracuse Mets and Buffalo Bisons get Sunday started with International League action at 1 pm. That's quickly followed at 1:05 pm in the Eastern League as the Portland Sea Dogs face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. MLS NEXT Pro drops seven matches on Sunday beginning with Toronto FC II meeting Philadelphia Union II at 3 pm and ending with the Tacoma Defiance and Timbers2 facing off at 11 pm. The quietest day of the week is Monday, but we still get three AA baseball games, and the Quad City Steamwheelers and Massachusetts Pirates battling in the Indoor Football League.

Enjoy your week. Enjoy your sports. Enjoy OurSports.

ALL TIMES EST

Tuesday, June 25

6:30 pm APL: Elizabethton River Riders @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:30 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Brulington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

7:00 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Bristol State Liners APPY

7:05 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

7:05 pm FSL: Tampa Tarpons @ Fort Myers Mighty Mussels MiLB

7:30 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

7:45 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV



Wednesday, June 26

11:05 am MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

12:05 pm IL: Nashville Sounds @ Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp MiLB

12:30 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

1:00 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

6:30 pm APL: Elizabethton River Riders @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:30 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Cutters @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

7:00 pm NISA: Club De Lyon v Maryland Bobcats NISA+

7:00 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Brulington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

7:00 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

7:00 pm MLSNP: Toronto FC II v Inter Miami II YouTube

7:00 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Bristol State Liners APPY

7:05 pm SAL: Greensboro Grasshoppers @ Jersey Shore BlueClaws MiLB

7:35 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

11:00 pm MLSNP: Tacoma Defiance v Real Monarchs YouTube



Thursday, June 27

12:05 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

1:05 pm IL: Indianapolis Indians @ Rochester Red Wings MiLB

5:30 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

6:00 pm EL: Akron Rubber Ducks @ Altoona Curve MiLB

6:30 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Greeneville Flyboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Elizabethton River Riders @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

7:05 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

7:30 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

7:45 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

10:00 pm CFL: Edmonton Elks @ BC Lions CFL+



Friday, June 28

6:30 pm FSL: Dunedin Blue Jays @ Lakeland Flying Tigers MiLB

6:35 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

6:35 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Bears @ State College Spikes MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Greeneville Flyboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Elizabethton River Riders @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm NISA: Michigan Stars v Club De Lyon FC NISA+

7:00 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

7:05 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

7:30 pm WNBA: Atlanta Dream @ Connecticut Sun Ion

7:30 pm CFL: Montreal Alouettes @ Toronto Argonauts CFL+

7:35 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Sioux Falls Explorers @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

7:45 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

10:00 pm WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks @ Phoenix Mercury Ion

10:00 pm NWSL: San Diego Wave v Chicago Red Stars NWSL+

10:30 pm MLSNP: LAFC 2v Colorado Rapids 2 YouTube



Saturday, June 29

12:00 pm NISA: Georgia FC v Maryland Bobcats NISA+

1:00 pm BIG3: Baltimore, MD CBS

5:00 pm MLR: New England Free Jacks v Anthem Rugby Carolina TRN

5:00 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

6:00 pm AFL: Wichita Regulators @ Washington Wolfpack AFL Live

6:30 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:35 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

6:35 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

6:35 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ State College Spikes MLBDL

7:00 pm AFL : Albany Firebirds @ Orlando Predators AFL Live

7:00 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

7:00 pm MLR: Chicago Hounds v Miami Sharks TRN

7:00 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:00 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Elizabethton River Riders APPY

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm USL: Miami FC v Detroit City FC YouTube

7:00 pm MLR: Old Glory DC v NOLA Gold TRN

7:00 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

7:05 pm IFL: Frisco Fighters @ San Antonio Gunslingers YouTube

7:05 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

7:05 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

7:30 pm AFL: Billings Outlaws @ Salina Liberty AFL Live

7:30 pm MLS: New England Revolution v Columbus Crew AppleTV

7:30 pm SL: Tennessee Smokies @ Birmingham Barons MiLB

7:30 pm NWSL: Washington Spirit v North Carolina Courage Ion

7:35 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

8:00 pm MLR: Houston Sabercats @ Dallas Jackals TRN

8:05 pm IFL: Green Bay Blizzard @ Tulsa Oilers YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Jacksonville Sharks @ Sioux Falls Storm YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Tucson Sugar Skulls @ Duke City Gladiators YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: Bay Area Panthers @ Vegas Knight Hawks YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: Iowa Barnstormers @ Arizona Rattlers YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: San Diego Strike Force @ Northern Arizona Wranglers YouTube

10:00 pm NWSL: Utah Royals v Portland Thorns Ion

10:30 pm NISA: Capo FC v Arizona Monsoon NISA+

10:30 pm MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps v St. Louis CITY SC AppleTV



Sunday, June 30

1:00 pm IL: Syracuse Mets @ Buffalo Bisons Stadium

1:05 pm EL: Portland Sea Dogs @ Binghamton Rumble Ponies MiLB

2:00 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

2:00 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

2:05 pm AA: Cleburne Railroaders @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

2:05 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

2:05 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Lake Country DockHounds AABTV

2:05 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

3:00 pm MLSNP: Toronto FC II v Philadelphia Union 2 YouTube

3:00 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

4:00 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

4:05 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

5:30 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

5:30 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

5:30 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Elizabethton River Riders APPY

5:30 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

6:00 pm MLSNP: FC Cincinnati 2 v New England Revolution 2 YouTube

6:35 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ State College Spikes MLBDL

7:00 pm MLSNP: MNUFC2 v Houston Dynamo 2 YouTube

7:00 pm MLSNP: New York Red Bulls II v Columbus Crew 2 YouTube

7:00 pm MLSNP: Real Monarchs v North Texas SC YouTube

7:00 pm MLSNP: Whitecaps FC 2 v St. Louis City 2 YouTube

7:30 pm NWSL: Angel City v Orlando Pride Golazo! NWSL+

11:00 pm MLSNP: Tacoma Defiance v Timbers2 YouTube



Monday, July 1

7:05 pm IFL: Quad City Steamwheelers @ Massachusetts Pirates YouTube

7:30 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV



• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.