IFL Head Coaches Poll - Week 15

Week 15 of the 2024 IFL season has concluded, as a familiar face finds its way back into the top spot. Here's the list of how IFL coaches rank the league in its entirety.

Bay Area Panthers (+1)

Green Bay Blizzard (-1)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-)

Frisco Fighters (-)

Northern Arizona Wranglers (+2)

San Diego Strike Force (-)

Arizona Rattlers (-2)

San Antonio Gunslingers (-)

Massachusetts Pirates (-)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-)

Tulsa Oilers (+1)

Iowa Barnstormers (-1)

Sioux Falls Storm (-)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (+2)

Duke City Gladiators (-)

Jacksonville Sharks (-2)

Week 15 saw just one upset this week, keeping most teams in the same spot as they were a week ago. Following Green Bay, the Frisco Fighters clinched the second spot in the playoffs, as two teams have their tickets punched to the 2024 IFL Playoffs. Northern Arizona and Tucson wear the collective crown, earning the title of highest movers from last week's poll.

Week 16 features an eight-game slate, with games taking place on Saturday and Monday. The action begins Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CT as the Frisco Fighters matchup against the San Antonio Gunslingers. Catch all the Week 16 action streamed live on YouTube or Caffeine.

