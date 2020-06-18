ONEOK Field to Host High School Senior Baseball Series July 3 & 4 Presented by Tulsa Tech

The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to abruptly end most activities this spring, bringing a premature end to sports activities, including baseball. The cancellation of the seasons left a void for graduating seniors who missed their chance at one final season and without an opportunity to properly cap their careers.

Recognizing this void, the Tulsa Drillers and the Tulsa Area Baseball Coaches Association have developed a plan to give many of the Tulsa area seniors a chance to wear their school colors one final time, announcing today that ONEOK Field would host the High School Senior Baseball Series on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 presented by Tulsa Tech.

The series will feature two games, with one game played each night. Both games will start at 7:00 p.m. with a post-game Independence Holiday Fireworks Shows following each game.

"I would like to thank the Tulsa Drillers for reaching out to our association and hosting our annual All-Star Game," said Pat Foster, Head Baseball Coach at Metro Christian High School and the current President of the Tulsa Area Baseball Coaches Association. "This gives many seniors in the Tulsa area who lost their season a chance to play another game."

The game on Friday, July 3 will be an East versus West format. The East squad will consist of seniors from Claremore, Glenpool, Jenks, Edison, Pryor and Metro Christian. The West will have players from Bixby, Cascia Hall, Holland Hall, Sapulpa and Kiefer.

On Saturday, July 4, the game will have the North facing the South. The North roster will feature players from Verdigris, Bishop Kelley, Sand Springs, Owasso, Victory Christian, Liberty and Coweta. The South roster will have players from Broken Arrow, Union and Regent Prep.

"The Drillers are glad to make ONEOK Field available for these great matchups and to give senior baseball players a final chance to play high school baseball in front of their family and friends," said Drillers President Mike Melega. "We hope to make it a pair of special evenings for everyone involved, capped by giant holiday fireworks displays both nights."

Tickets for both games are currently on sale through the ONEOK Field Ticket Office and online.

Tickets are priced at $12 for Homeplate Premium, $10 for Field Reserved and $6 for General Admission.

Fans will be allowed to attend games, but COVID-19 restrictions and limitations will apply. Capacity at ONEOK Field will be less than half of normal capacity as safe-distancing standards will be observed.

