Omaha Beef Named 2025 Franchise of the Year

June 16, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL) News Release







BEAUMONT, TX - The National Arena League wraps up a long weekend filled with awards, honors, and events. Tonight the National Arena League will host it's 2025 Championship game presented by HARD AF SELTZER game in Beaumont, TX where the National Division Champion Omaha Beef (8-1) and the American Division Champion Beaumont Renegades (8-1). The game will be streamed live on the Right Now Television, official partner of the National Arena League go to rightnowtelevision.com or visit nationlarenelague.com and our NAL YouTube Channel to watch tonight's big game, kickoff is set for 7pm CT. (8pm ET/ 6pm MT).

Teams, Players, Coaches, and Staff were honored this weekend after the league announced their 2025 Awards and returned the tradition of the All-NAL Honors. See below for which teams and honorees took home this years awards.

2025 NAL AWARDS

Most Valuable Player - QB, Carl Robinson III (Beaumont Renegades)

Franchise of the Year - Omaha Beef

Head Coach of the Year - Corey Mayfield (Beaumont Renegades)

Executive of the Year - Ricky Bertz (Omaha Beef)

Co-Offensive Player of the Year - Drew Prohaska (Sioux City Bandits)

Co-Offensive Player of the Year - Kyler Henson (Idaho Horsemen)

Defensive Player of the Year - DL, Sam Hammond (Colorado Spartans)

Special Teams Player of the Year - K, Luiz Ferreira (Colorado Spartans)

Assistant Coach of the Year - Marlon Lobban (Sioux City Bandits)

Offensive Rookie of the Year - QB, Carl Robinson III (Beaumont Renegades)

Defensive Rookie of the Year - DB, Dontae Mason (Wheeling Miners)

Best Mascot - Cole (Wheeling Miners)

Best Dance Team - Lady Spurs (Idaho Horsemen)

Best Game Operations - Omaha Beef

Best Media - Wheeling Miners

Best Fans - Omaha Beef

Best Community Relations - Omaha Beef

Sunday, Commissioner Ikard and NAL Executive had the opportunity to present several awards to players and staff in attendance of the 2025 NAL Championship Media Day.







