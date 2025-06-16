NAL Championship Preview

BEAUMONT, TX - The National Arena League kicks off it's 2025 Championship Game tonight in Beaumont, TX at the Doggett Ford Arena the game is Presented by HARD AF SELTZER official partner of the National Arena League. See below for full pre-game preview between the National Division Champs Omaha Beef (8-1) and the American Division Champs (8-1) Beaumont Renegades, kickoff is tonight at 7pm (CT). Fan not at the game? You can watch live on Right Now Television at rightnowtelevision.com or you can simply go to nationalarenaleague.com or visit our NAL YouTube Channel.

HEAD TO HEAD - COACHES

Tonight fans can enjoy seeing to the top coaches in the NAL. 2024 NAL Coach of the Year Brandon Negron faces off against 2025 Coach of the Year Corey Mayfield. Negron (8-4) started the season with Carolina and was named the Beef's head coach midseason. Mayfield (9-1) enters his first season as the head coach of the Beaumont Renegades in their inaugural season taking them from new comer to league leader. Mayfield and his Renegades not only won the division but secured home field advantage for the championship game with their only loss coming from the Columbus Lions who they defeated recently in the American Conference Championship.

HEAD TO HEAD - THE SERIES

Beaumont leads the series 1-0 after a thrilling 36-31 midseason match it was Coach Negron's first game with the Beef and a pivotal win for Beaumont as they defeated two defending league champion teams (Wheeling AAL2, Columbus Lions AIF) the victory over the Beef (2024, NAL) in Omaha completed the trio. Stars of that game came by way of Beaumont's star quarterback Carl Robinson who threw three downs against the defending champs. On the other side of the ball Omaha's Trey Dudley-Giles came up with a key interception and three tackles. Omahas' rushing game played a key role as the Beef scored two rushing touchdowns between QB Lorenzo Brown (1), and RB Jeff Mack (1).

HEAD TO HEAD - QB BATTLE

This year we have a defending champion Tommy Armstrong vs. a rookie sensation Carl Robinson III. Robinson in his rookie season took home the 2025 MVP along with Rookie Offensive Player of the Year and was named the 2025 All-NAL Quarterback. Armstrong, voted the 2024 NAL MVP has less reps this season but was impressive in his playoff performance takend down on of the best teams in the NAL the Colorado Spartans 71-54.

HEAD TO HEAD - BY THE NUMBERS

Whether your a Renegades Fan, a Beef fan, or a fan of another team in the league. Here are the facts not voices: the Omaha Beef scored 365 points against NAL opponents this season, this season the Beaumont Renegades lead with 419 points scored against NAL opponents. Defensively, Beaumont has allowed 326 points and Omaha leads the matchup giving up only 249 this season. Putting Beaumont ahead on the offensive front and Omaha leading the matchup in defense.







