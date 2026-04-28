Old Glory DC's Surgical First Half: Anthem RC vs Old Glory DC: Week 4: MLR 2026 Highlights

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Old Glory DC YouTube Video







Old Glory DC came into Charlotte on a mission, and their first half said everything.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.