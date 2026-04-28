MLR Old Glory DC

Old Glory DC's Surgical First Half: Anthem RC vs Old Glory DC: Week 4: MLR 2026 Highlights

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Old Glory DC YouTube Video


Old Glory DC came into Charlotte on a mission, and their first half said everything.

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