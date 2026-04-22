Old Glory DC Named Team of the Week After Impressive Road Win

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Old Glory DC has been named the MLR Team of the Week following a dominant road performance against Anthem RC in Week 4.

Old Glory were surgical from the opening whistle, building a commanding 26-0 halftime lead through four first-half tries before closing out a 31-14 victory. Their 940 kicking meters kept Anthem pinned deep throughout, while 163 tackles and a stout defensive effort near their own line denied the hosts any foothold in the contest.

The win caps a 2-1 road tour for DC, who have now claimed back-to-back victories away from home heading into their George Mason Stadium opener next week.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 21, 2026

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